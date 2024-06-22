Mo Troper Sues Maya Stoner (Floating Room) For Defamation Over Abuse Allegations
Earlier this year, Maya Stoner of Floating Room accused former romantic partner and fellow Portland musician Mo Troper of physical and psychological abuse. Troper denied the allegations, but was dropped from his label Lame-O Records. Now, Troper is suing Stoner for defamation.
Stoner has allegedly been engaging in online and telephonic rhetorical attacks and harassment against Troper, his family, and friends since March and has ignored attempts to resolve the matter without litigation. A cease-and-desist letter also went unanswered.
Along with defamation, Troper has filed claims for interference with business relationships, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. He is seeking injunctive relief, noneconomic damages in the amount of $200,000, and economic damages in the amount of $75,000. In a statement, Troper said:
The economic and reputational damage from Maya’s claims has been devastating; I am currently going back to school so I can change career paths. The emotional damage from this has, at times, been unbearable. Feeling completely terrorized and terrified, I wound up in the emergency room in March.
Their specific claims about me are not based in reality. I have said before, and I will say it again, that our relationship was tumultuous. I also support survivors of abuse—but I did not abuse Maya. I cannot accept that the portrait of me that now exists in society is one of a violent abuser. Except for issuing one public statement shortly after Maya made the initial accusations, I have mostly remained silent during this time. But I refuse to be harassed by this person any longer.