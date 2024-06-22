Mo Troper Sues Maya Stoner (Floating Room) For Defamation Over Abuse Allegations

Earlier this year, Maya Stoner of Floating Room accused former romantic partner and fellow Portland musician Mo Troper of physical and psychological abuse. Troper denied the allegations, but was dropped from his label Lame-O Records. Now, Troper is suing Stoner for defamation.

Stoner has allegedly been engaging in online and telephonic rhetorical attacks and harassment against Troper, his family, and friends since March and has ignored attempts to resolve the matter without litigation. A cease-and-desist letter also went unanswered.

Along with defamation, Troper has filed claims for interference with business relationships, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. He is seeking injunctive relief, noneconomic damages in the amount of $200,000, and economic damages in the amount of $75,000. In a statement, Troper said: