Watch Third Eye Blind Bring Out Machine Gun Kelly In LA

Third Eye Blind are having fun on their Summer Gods Tour. The band has been covering Beyoncé’s “Mine,” and on Thursday at LA’s Greek Theatre they brought out Machine Gun Kelly for “Slow Motion.”

“Slow Motion” comes from 3EB’s 1999 album Blue. Along with that track, the setlist is full of hits from their eponymous debut, which turned 25 a couple of years ago. Watch footage of 3EB and MGK together below.

@colsoncontent another week, another surprise collab performance 🎤 @mgk joins third eye blind on stage at the greek theatre in los angeles for duet of “slow motion” by @Third Eye Blind ♬ original sound – colsoncontent