Bob Dylan Mostly Played Recent Songs And ’50s Covers At Outlaw Tour Opener

On Friday, Bob Dylan took the stage at the opening night of the Outlaw Music Festival tour. At the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia, the legendary musician surprised the audience with a new lineup and an unpredictable setlist.

Jim Keltner joined on drums and Donnie Herron was out after playing pedal steel for 19 years in the band. Earlier this year, Dylan was on his Rough And Rowdy Ways tour, whose setlist was based on his 2020 album of that title as well as old deep cuts. However, his setlist at the Outlaw Music Festival was laden with ’50s covers and tracks from his 2012 LP Tempest. The oldest songs he played were 1975’s “Simple Twist Of Fate” and 1990’s “Under The Red Sky.”

Earlier in the day, headliner Willie Nelson dropped off the roster. His official Instagram shared a statement:

We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week. In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie’s classics and other songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled.

Below, watch footage of Dylan’s set below and see the setlist.

SETLIST:

01 “My Babe” (Willie Dixon cover)

02 “Beyond Here Lies Nothin'”

03 “Simple Twist Of Fate”

04 “Little Queenie” (Chuck Berry cover)

05 “Mr. Blue” (The Fleetwoods cover)

06 “Pay In Blood”

07 “Cold, Cold Heart” (Hank Williams With His Drifting Cowboys cover)

08 “Early Roman Kings”

09 “Under The Red Sky”

10 “Things Have Changed”

11 “The Fool” (Sanford Clark cover)

12 “Scarlet Town”

13 “Long And Wasted Years”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Nelson (@willienelsonofficial)