Julia Jacklin – “Dead From The Waist Down” (Catatonia Cover)

New Music June 22, 2024 6:17 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Julia Jacklin – “Dead From The Waist Down” (Catatonia Cover)

New Music June 22, 2024 6:17 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday, Noise For Now released their second compilation benefitting abortion access and reproductive rights. Noise For Now Vol. 2 includes music from Faye Webster, the War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, David Byrne, Devo, and more. It also features Julia Jacklin covering Catatonia’s 1999 song “Dead From The Waist Down.”

Since her latest album, 2022’s wonderful PRE PLEASURE, the Australian singer-songwriter has covered the Boys Next Door’s “Shivers” and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Below, hear her take on “Dead From The Waist Down” and stream the compilation. Consider purchasing it here, where proceeds will go to independent abortion providers throughout the nation via Keep Our Clinics.


Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kendrick Lamar Threw A Beautiful Hate Party At The Forum

3 days ago 0

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

3 days ago 0

Billy Joel Forced To Weigh In On Justin Timberlake Arrest, Says He’ll Probably Play MSG After Residency Ends

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest