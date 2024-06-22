On Friday, Noise For Now released their second compilation benefitting abortion access and reproductive rights. Noise For Now Vol. 2 includes music from Faye Webster, the War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, David Byrne, Devo, and more. It also features Julia Jacklin covering Catatonia’s 1999 song “Dead From The Waist Down.”

Since her latest album, 2022’s wonderful PRE PLEASURE, the Australian singer-songwriter has covered the Boys Next Door’s “Shivers” and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Below, hear her take on “Dead From The Waist Down” and stream the compilation. Consider purchasing it here, where proceeds will go to independent abortion providers throughout the nation via Keep Our Clinics.



