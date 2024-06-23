Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams go way back. They came up in the Nashville music scene together and have worked together a handful of times since then. Now, Williams’ band Paramore are opening for Swift on the EU/UK leg of the Eras Tour, giving them a perfect opportunity to perform their duet “Castles Crumbling” together live for the first time at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“Castles Crumbling,” featuring Williams, is one of the “from the vault” tracks Swift included on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) last year. Before Saturday night, Swift had only sang it live once before, and the last time she and Williams performed together at all was back in 2010 during the Speak Now tour. The two bantered a bit during their performance of “Castles Crumbling,” with Williams even proclaiming to Swift: “You’re my longest music friend!” Aww.

For another one of the night’s “surprise songs,” Swift gave the Tortured Poets Department track “thanK you aIMee” its live debut, mashing it up with her 2010 highlight “Mean” — a fitting combo, as “thanK you aIMee” is widely believed to be something of a Kim Kardashian diss track. See some clips of the performances below.

UPDATE: At Sunday night’s show, Swift welcomed Travis Kelce to the stage for the first time. This run of Wembley shows is becoming a real who’s-who.