Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Announce EP Recorded With A Mariachi Band

Over the past few months, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom have been hinting at a new project they’re working on with mariachi musicians. Now, the guys also known as Noah Lennox and Peter Kember have apparently confirmed an August release date for the EP.

Lennox and Kember shared a flier on Instagram over the weekend promoting a playback video premiere for their “new mariachi EP” happening July 26 in Lisbon, Portugal. The pair will also be DJing the event along with a few musical friends. When a fan commented on the post asking when the recording would be released, Kember responded: “Aug 12 . Same as RESET & RESET IN DUB,” referencing Panda Bear and Sonic Boom’s 2022 LP Reset and Adrian Sherwood’s subsequent remix album Reset In Dub.

It doesn’t look like the mariachi EP has an official title yet, unless it’s just called Mariachi. Revisit some clips of Lennox and Kember in the studio with the band below.

