Watch Krist Novoselic’s New Band Revisit Nirvana’s First Single In Kurt Cobain’s Hometown

First and foremost, let this post serve as a reminder that Nirvana’s debut single was not an original song. In November 1988, Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and their pre-Dave Grohl drummer Chad Channing emerged with a cover of “Love Buzz,” originally recorded in 1969 by Dutch psych rockers Shocking Blue. Fast forward a couple of years, and Novoselic has a new project called the Bona Fide Band, and one of their inaugural gigs included a performance of “Love Buzz” in the style of Nirvana — a cover of a cover, if you will.

To really top off the whole full-circle moment, one of those inaugural gigs occurred at the annual Make Music Day in Cobain’s hometown of Aberdeen, Washington, where Novoselic spent his teen years. The Bona Fide Band also features Screaming Trees’ Mark Pickerel on drums, Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson on vocals, and Kathy Moore on guitar.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like Aberdeen’s Make Music Day was real heavy on the Nirvana. A group of younger musicians did a marching band-style cover of “Come As You Are,” which you can see in a video shared via the official Nirvana X/Twitter account. By the way, be nice to the official Nirvana X/Twitter account, because whoever’s running it isn’t having it with the critics. See clips of the performances below.

