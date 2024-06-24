Coco & Clair Clair have announced the follow-up to 2022’s Sexy. The hyper-online Atlanta pop duo will return in August with new LP Girl. In a press release, they explained the ideas and moodboard behind the album title:

In the early stages of our writing process we had a running joke about being pregnant with a new album and how this one felt like a baby girl, whereas our last project, Sexy, felt more like a baby boy. We were writing about our relationships, referencing and incorporating lyrics we had written years ago – lyrics previously put aside for being too vulnerable or confessional. We were experimenting with a style of production that felt more refined, polished, intentional, and intimate. We embraced the tension between that new approach and the characteristic qualities that propelled us early on: our resourcefulness, boastfulness, and flamboyance – all virtues of femininity and girlhood as much as they are tropes of masculinity. We listened to music that we felt exuded that same tension; Saint Etienne, Brandy, Everything but the Girl, Lana Del Rey, Club 8, Milky, and Madonna were huge inspirations both sonically and visually. We entered this new phase as closer friends and collaborators – more in tune with each other and ourselves, with newfound access to parts of our creative psyches that we hadn’t yet brought into Coco & Clair Clair. We worried less but cared more, which felt powerfully feminine.

Lead single and closing track “Aggy” is misty sing-song synthpop with a loopy hip-hop undercurrent. It’s an addictive sound that captures a dreamy version of the sentiment behind the song: “We’re singing about leaving our cares behind and having a good night. No worries and no drama, just some good old-fashioned loving with your friends, your crush, your partner, whoever. What happened to having fun??” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Martini”

02 “Kate Spade”

03 “Gorgeous International Really Lucky”

04 “Our House”

05 “Everyone But You”

06 “Bitches Pt. 2” (Feat. Marjorie W.C. Sinclair)

07 “My Girl”

08 “Graceland”

09 “Aggy”

Girl is out 8/30 via Nice Girl World.