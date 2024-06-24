Yo Gabba Gabba! Relaunching With Kurt Vile, Flea, Thundercat, & More

Back in the ’00s and ’10s, the Nickelodeon show Yo Gabba Gabba! gave tons of chances for giddy, theatrical musicians to make unlikely appearances on children’s TV. The show was created by two members of the Aquabats, the antic ska band. Mark Mothersbaugh and the late Biz Markie had regular segments, and people like the Flaming Lips, of Montreal, and MGMT popped up on the show. Now, Yo Gabba Gabba! is coming back in a slightly different form, and more musicians are lining up for their chance to perform with adorable felt creatures.

Apple TV+ recently announced plans for Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, a new 10-episode series that’s “inspired by” the first show. This time, the young Dance Moms star Kamryn Smith plays new host Kammy Kam, and all the Yo Gabba Gabba! monsters are returning. The show will also feature a whole lot of musicians who will perform special songs inspired by each episode’s theme.

As Billboard reports, the show is set to feature people like Kurt Vile, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, the Drums, the Linda Lindas, the Interrupters, Portugal. The Man, Betty Who, Miyavi, and Cory Wong and Antwaun Stanley. Other stars will also make appearances, including Flea, Paul Williams, Big Daddy Kane, Diplo, Reggie Watts, Sam Richardson, Gillian Jacobs, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lauren Lapkus, and Chelsea Peretti. Check out a trailer below.

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! debuts 8/9 on Apple TV+.