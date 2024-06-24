The eclectic, hypnotic, retro-futuristic LA indie band Dummy are back today with news of LP2. The follow-up to Mandatory Enjoyment, Free Energy is dropping in September on Trouble In Mind. Lead single “Nullspace” is billed as the new record’s “sonic mission statement and really influenced by Mark Van Hoen, especially the cut-up dreamy dance-pop he was making the Locust record Morning Light.” It keeps up the Crystal Pepsi-rea vibes that have becoming Dummy’s signature, matching fervent acoustic strums and a hard-cracking programmed beat with droning, melodious psych-pop melodies. Watch director Emma Maatman’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro-UB”

02 “Soonish”

03 “Unshaped Road”

04 “Opaline Bubbletear”

05 “Blue Dada”

06 “Nullspace”

07 “Minus World”

08 “Dip In The Lake”

09 “Sudden Flutes”

10 “Psychic Battery”

11 “Nine Clean Nails”

12 “Godspin”

Free Energy is out 9/6 on Trouble In Mind. Pre-order it here.