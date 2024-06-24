Naima Bock’s debut album Giant Palm was one of the Best Albums of 2022, and also solidified the London-based musician as one of the Best New Artists to emerge that year. Today, she’s announced her second LP Below A Massive Dark Land with two singles, “Kaley” and “Further Away.”

Bock began writing most of the songs on the album by herself while she was living in her grandmother’s South London shed. She’d also recently picked up the violin, which helped her conceive new melodic ideas. Together, the two new singles showcase Bock’s range; while “Kaley” gets into some belted vocals and blaring horns, “Further Away” is just vocals and a fingerpicked guitar that feel ominous in their quietness. Here’s what Bock has to say about the songs:

“Kaley” was written whilst staying at a friend’s house in Tucson, or at least it was finished there. It’s about betrayal and the subsequent lack of direction that follows. At the time there was no “plan” or “way” that I had for myself, let alone anyone else. “Further Away” was written in Greece whilst trying to learn mini Bouzouki and missing someone.

Listen to “Kaley” and “Further Away” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gentle”

02 “Kaley”

03 “Feed My Release”

04 “My Sweet Body”

05 “Lines”

06 “Further Away”

07 “Takes One”

08 “Age”

09 “Moving”

10 “Star”

Below a Massive Dark Land is out 9/27 via Sub Pop.