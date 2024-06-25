Throughout his multi-decade career, John Vanderslice has worked with a whole lot of musicians and performed in quite a few bands. Today, he’s adding to his resume with Google Earth, his new duo with his frequent collaborator and fellow producer James Riotto. Their debut album Street View arrives in August, but first, they’ve shared its lead single “Something Complicated.”

Though he’s widely regarded as an indie rock mainstay, Vanderslice’s most recent releases have seen him veer more towards electronic music, and judging by “Something Complicated,” he’s still riding that wave. The nearly five-minute song puts all the bleeps and bloops at the forefront, embellished with a bit of guitar and some nocturnal-sounding vocal harmonies. Here’s what Riotto said of Google Earth’s formation:

John and I have been friends and collaborators for a long time now, but this record feels really different because it’s sort of a culmination of years of pushing each other into more abstract electronic palettes. We didn’t set out to make a record together, either. We just met up a couple of times a month to hang and jam and have dinner together. It wasn’t until pretty far into this process that we realized we were making some very interesting music.

Listen to “Something Complicated” and see the album’s tracklist below.

TRACK LIST:

01 “Deep Sea Leaks”

02 “Something Complicated”

03 “JJOLTS”

04 “Re-Materialize”

05 “GESTURES”

06 “Wouldn’t You”

07 “Ggreen Ggrid”

08 “Tendril Embrace”

09 “Afterlife”

Street View is out 8/5 via Dimplez.