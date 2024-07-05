How f(x) Changed K-Pop Forever

Once again, f(x) bucked that trend. In July, close to three months after the event, the group went for the apocalypse. Red Light, released 10 years ago this Sunday, is the only K-Pop release that can be said to definitively address the Sewol ferry disaster. In the title track’s music video, Krystal holds a burning book; the group runs away from something or possibly someone, while dolls stand in line, listening — or are perhaps being indoctrinated — by a man speaking in a black-white video. The titular red light flashes, and the blaring synth recalls a siren. Coupled with an austere trap drum, the song possesses a militaristic feel; accordingly, the group wears army-inspired tank tops and shorts. A hot summer this one was not.

A year later, in the thick of 4 Walls promotions, SM producing director Lee Sung Soo confirmed that songwriter Kenzie’s lyrics were a critique on the ferry incident. Reading them in the English translation, I detect a moment of a character in the midst of mayhem and panic, and then there’s the part in the bridge: “A miracle is coming/ Although it took so long,” an overt reference to MV Sewol as calls for rescue began at 8:55AM and the actual rescue came three hours later, at noon. Another line that I find interesting is Luna’s in the second verse: “Boy, your excuses of trying your best/ Are just filled with doubts to me.” Could it be about the crew? They were the first people to be rescued, leaving two thirds of the civilians to die. The music video is left open to interpretation — no water is present in it, for one, but the group running and the titular red light are — but f(x) and Min Heejin never spoke of it. Although the group had previously stated that they gave “a lot of input,” the precise nature of their contribution has never been talked about.

Red Light included several tracks conceived in Teddy Riley’s writing camp earlier that year. The venerable New Jack Swing mastermind, who had previously worked with SM Entertainment on Girls’ Generation’s stomper “The Boys” in 2011, would go on to contribute composing credits on “Milk” and “All Night” for this album. Red Light marked the first time overseas songwriters outweighed domestic talent in the credits, commonplace nowadays and quite lucrative. While the songwriting side on this album credits one or two Korean lyricists, the composing side is usually no fewer than two non-Koreans. If that might sound like a case of too many cooks in the kitchen, Red Light is anything but. It boasts some of the harshest synths on f(x)’s discography to date (“Rainbow,” “Boom Bang Boom,” “Spit It Out,” “Dracula”) some softer, fluffier sounds that had featured throughout their career (the light disco of “All Night,” pop rock on “Vacance” and “Summer Lover”), and even riffs on stomp and holler with closer “Paper Heart.”

Red Light came at a difficult time for f(x). Sulli faced critiques and name-calling for allegedly dating rapper Choiza (she was 19 going on 20 at the time, he 34), forcing her to take a hiatus. As a result, SM cut Red Light promotions short. This also meant an earlier debut for a new SM girl group, Red Velvet, whose single “Happiness” was the chipper younger sister to Katy Perry’s “Roar” on August 1. Interestingly enough, Red Velvet’s 2016 ballad “One Of These Nights” is suspected to be about MV Sewol too, as it featured candles, paper boats (a symbol of mourning after the incident), and water imagery, and the album cover showed member Yeri blurred – as at 18 she was the same age as most of the students who died. SM never confirmed this one, however.

Things got quiet for f(x) after Sulli took a hiatus. She officially left the group in August 2015; a month after that, f(x) rebranded as a quartet for the fourth album, aptly titled 4 Walls. To promote it, an exhibit in a see-through glass cube was installed in Itaewon, combined with a vibey remix of the title track. The “4 Walls” music video featured no choreography and little explanation to its supernatural events. The music itself was a chilly deep house track that offered none of the playfulness of earlier singles. As their most consistent-sounding record, which offered a removed approach to the 80s synth drama of Wonder Girls’ REBOOT and Carly Rae Jepsen’s E•MO•TION of the same year, it’s little wonder that the album was the first K-Pop record to be reviewed by Pitchfork (a reputable 7.3).

After 4 Walls, f(x) performed with Pet Shop Boys at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, held their first (and only) concert in Japan, and in early 2016 finally gave their fans a name: MEU. Fan groups in K-pop, like BTS’ ARMY, are usually given names about a month or so after they debut; f(x) fans had to wait six years for it, which was and remains an exception to the rule. After two more singles, the Christmas banger “Wish List” and the EDM track “All Mine,” they were left to the wayside. Luna and Amber teamed up for “Lower” in 2018. Then, inactivity. Malicious comments never ceased for Sulli, who had long battled depression and anxiety; she died by suicide in 2019 at 25. The others left SM one by one and now follow their own muse.

f(x) have not been lost to the annals of time. The group has been subject of tributes from more recent K-Pop acts, and they left their mark musically, too. Only two years after “Red Light,” boy band and labelmates NCT 127 would adapt that sound to far stronger reception and international attention. Red Velvet and aespa, too, bear the f(x) fingerprint and indulge in fantasy worlds whenever the chance arises. Meanwhile, Min Heejin left SM to found ADOR, helming girl group NewJeans since 2022. She brought some of f(x)’s sensibilities to that group as well, with the music video to “ASAP” in particular serving as a loving ode to f(x)’s Electric Shock photoshoot. NewJeans’ main producers, 250, have worked on an official “4 Walls” remix as well.

Almost 10 years after 4 Walls, the name f(x) is invoked whenever the sound veers to dance and the music video off-kilter in presentation. Every garage track in K-Pop of the past two years owes a little to “4 Walls.” Album trailers have become part and parcel of promotion (including for American artists!), and the careful album packaging of K-Pop albums today is difficult to imagine without Pink Tape starting it all. The closest I’ve come to seeing and hearing f(x) lately was with girl group IVE. 2022’s “Love Dive” references the “NU ABO” choreography, while “Blue Heart” from this year’s IVE SWITCH would not have been out of place on an f(x) record with its skittering garage beat, Auto-Tuned vocals, and bouncy synths. It’s not just K-Pop: British artist PinkPantheress interpolated NU ABO B-side “Ice Cream” for “another life” and sampled “Sweet Witches” in another track that has yet to be released in full. In 2024, f(x) is still fresh and unique. That’s what “NU ABO” means: a new blood type.