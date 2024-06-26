Last year, Georgia Nott of indie-pop duo Broods launched her solo project Georgia Gets By. Today, the New Zealand musician is releasing the new song “Madeline” with a music video directed by Silken Weinberg.

“’Madeline’ is about the moment you meet someone that you know will change you,” Nott said. She continued:

You feel it in the deepest place inside your stomach and become completely choice-less in your feelings for them I made the video for “Madeline” with Silken Weinberg; my favorite person to create visual worlds with, for her ability to capture drama in a way that is equally playful and devastating. We were watching a bunch of Hitchcock movies and became especially obsessed with Spellbound. Inspired by the trailers for his films, and the way they are a window into a much bigger story, we wanted to make ‘Madeline’ into that window. Just a glimpse of a world where ‘Madeline’ could be anything from a ghost, an idea or a hallucination. It’s really up to the viewer.

“Madeline” is elegant and sprawling with sparse but striking lyrics: “I’m dizzy and I’m cursed/ To never let you go/ You’re breaking my heart/ I love you for it though.” Watch the video below.