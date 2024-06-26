It has been a very long time since the world has heard from the French-born, Spanish-based singer-songwriter Manu Chao. After busking on the Paris Metro, Chao led the bands Mano Negra and Radio Bemba Sound System, and he became a global superstar with the success of his 1998 solo debut Clandestino. Chao hasn’t released an album since 2007’s La Radiolina, but he’s about to come back with the new LP Viva Tu.

Manu Chao released his Viva Tu title track last month. Chao practices music as a kind of humanistic global activism — singing in different languages, pulling from tons of different musical traditions, expressing solidarity across borders. The new album features collaborations with Willie Nelson and with the French singer Laeti, and Chao has just shared another new track called “São Paulo Motoboy.”

Chao’s new single is a celebration of motorcycle couriers in São Paulo. In a press release, he says, “São Paulo is a breathing beast. And the couriers are the blood running through its veins, keeping it alive.” The song comes with a video that depicts a typical day in the life of one of the city’s motorcycle delivery guys, which does not look easy. Below, check out the videos for “São Paulo Motoboy” and “Viva Tu,” as well as the new LP’s tracklist and Chao’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vecinos En El Mar”

02 “La Couleur du Temps”

03 “River Why”

04 “Viva Tu”

05 “Heaven’s Bad Day” (Feat. Willie Nelson)

06 “Tu Te Vas” (Feat. Laeti)

07 “Coração No Mar”

08 “Cuatro Calles”

09 “La Colilla”

10 “São Paulo Motoboy”

11 “Tom Et Lola”

12 “Lonely Night”

13 “Tantas Tierra”

TOUR DATES:

6/15 – Mieres, Spain @ Pozo Barreo

6/18 – Salamanca, Spain @ Festival Internacional de las Artes de Castilla y León

6/22 – Grove, Spain @ Cala Raeiros

6/30 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Salamandra

7/03 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Salamandra

7/06 – Vimianzo, Spain @ Castelo de Vimianzo

7/13 – Valença Do Minho, Portugal @ Festival Contrasta

7/16 – Agueda, Portugal @ Agitagueda Art Festival

7/19 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Parque Urbano de Seixal

7/22 – Atarfe, Spain @ Revivir La Azucarera Festival

7/25 – Feungirola, Spain @ Castillo de Sohail

7/28 – Tarvisio, Italy @ No Borders Music Festival

8/01 – Segrate, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

Viva Tu is out 9/20 on Radio Bemba/Because Music.