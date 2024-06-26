New York post-hardcore band Common Sage released their sophomore album It Lives And It Breathes in 2021, and now they’ve announced plans to follow it with a new three-song EP called Nostos | Algos. Common Sage’s whole style harkens back to the slashing, dramatic screamo of the Y2K era, and for the new EP’s lead single “Edin,” they’ve teamed up with two members of Thursday, a clear influence.

Thursday just returned with “Application For Release From The Dream,” their first new single in 13 years. On “Edin,” singer Geoff Rickly and guitarist Steve Pedulla join in on the racket. If you’ve got fond memories of prime Thursday, this track’s surging intensity will bring you back. Director Jesse Korman has made a stark black-and-white video for “Edin,” and he digitally distorts the faces of Rickly and Common Sage leader Julian Rosen to make them look cartoonish and alien — the “Black Hole Sun” effect, multiplied. Check it out below.

The Nostos | Algos EP is out 7/24 on Equal Vision.