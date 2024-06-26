Being Dead – “Firefighters”
Being Dead are an indie rock duo comprising bandmates Falcon Bitch and Shmoofy, “two true-blue freak bitch besties holed up in a lil’ house in the heart of Austin, Texas.” Those freak bitches’ sophomore album EELS is arriving this September, and they’re previewing the record with its lead single “Firefighters.”
Being Dead recorded EELS in Los Angeles with indie heavyweight producer John Congelton. “Firefighters” — one of a whopping 16 tracks on the album — is a rowdy, surf punk-y jam told from the perspective of a poor Dalmatian who’s overworked at the fire station. A sense of playfulness seems to be part of Being Dead’s M.O., right down to the “Firefighters” music video: “[It] came together through a group hallucination. We love marbles and outdoor play and decided to get it on video for y’all. Making this was like creating an intricate handshake with all your buddies—riddled with inside jokes and giggles.”
See the video and the tracklist for EELS below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Godzilla Rises”
02 “Van Goes”
03 “Blanket of my Bone”
04 “Problems”
05 “Firefighters”
06 “Dragons II”
07 “Nightvision”
08 “Gazing At Footwear”
09 “Big Bovine”
10 “Storybook Bay”
11 “Ballerina”
12 “Rock n’ Roll Hurts”
13 “Love Machine”
14 “I Was A Tunnel”
15 “Goodnight”
16 “Lilypad Lane”
TOUR DATES:
07/27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
08/13 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Radio East
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
10/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
10/16 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
10/21 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell
10/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco
10/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
10/29 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
EELS is out 9/27 via Bayonet.