Being Dead are an indie rock duo comprising bandmates Falcon Bitch and Shmoofy, “two true-blue freak bitch besties holed up in a lil’ house in the heart of Austin, Texas.” Those freak bitches’ sophomore album EELS is arriving this September, and they’re previewing the record with its lead single “Firefighters.”

Being Dead recorded EELS in Los Angeles with indie heavyweight producer John Congelton. “Firefighters” — one of a whopping 16 tracks on the album — is a rowdy, surf punk-y jam told from the perspective of a poor Dalmatian who’s overworked at the fire station. A sense of playfulness seems to be part of Being Dead’s M.O., right down to the “Firefighters” music video: “[It] came together through a group hallucination. We love marbles and outdoor play and decided to get it on video for y’all. Making this was like creating an intricate handshake with all your buddies—riddled with inside jokes and giggles.”

See the video and the tracklist for EELS below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Godzilla Rises”

02 “Van Goes”

03 “Blanket of my Bone”

04 “Problems”

05 “Firefighters”

06 “Dragons II”

07 “Nightvision”

08 “Gazing At Footwear”

09 “Big Bovine”

10 “Storybook Bay”

11 “Ballerina”

12 “Rock n’ Roll Hurts”

13 “Love Machine”

14 “I Was A Tunnel”

15 “Goodnight”

16 “Lilypad Lane”

TOUR DATES:

07/27 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

08/13 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Radio East

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/15 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/21 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

10/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Esco

10/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

10/29 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

EELS is out 9/27 via Bayonet.