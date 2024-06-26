Watch CMAT Cover Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” In London

Last month, CMAT sang Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” during her London concert. That performance was so impassioned and theatrical that today the Irish musician shared it officially, and it’s worthwhile.

“What we’re about to do is something we’ve never done before,” she introduced the song saying. “In the timeline of my career so far, I’ve only done things that are incredibly self-indulgent. But somehow this one really takes the cake. I have wanted to do this since I was probably 14 years old. We thought you know what? It’s the Kentish Town Forum. We can do whatever the fuck we want.”

While hitting some crazy notes and kicking her leg in the air, she manages to take sips of a White Claw (it appears to be Black Cherry but this is unconfirmed) and the audience sings along with her. It’s a beautiful six minutes. Watch below.