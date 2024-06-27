Levitation Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Levitation Festival is returning to Austin during Halloween weekend (October 31-November 3) this year. The first wave of artists has been announced, and the big names include Slowdive, the Jesus Lizard, Soccer Mommy, Tycho, Mdou Moctar, Washed Out, the Black Angels, and the Sword.

Additional acts on the Levitation bill include Dry Cleaning, the Chameleons, Drop Nineteens, the Drums, Ringo Deathstarr, Boris, A Place To Bury Strangers, Illuminati Hotties, Panchiko, Pentagram, Airiel, Swirlies, Fugitive, Nitzer Ebb, Julie, Integrity, Nilüfer Yanya, Wisp, Special Interest, Pissed Jeans, Acid Mothers Temple, Death Valley Girls, Frost Children, Agriculture, Fat Dog, Hania Rani, Wu Lu, Arushi Jain, Glare, Rendez Vous, among many others. Also, Osees will play all four nights.

Find the full day-by-day lineup and ticket information on their website.