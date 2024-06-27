Neil Young & Crazy Horse Cancel Rest Of Summer Tour

On Friday, Neil Young will release Early Daze, a collection of previously unreleased Crazy Horse early recordings. However, the 78-year-old musician announced today that the rest of his Earth Love Tour is canceled.

Last month, the Chicago, Austin, and Dallas shows were postponed due to illness. The run was supposed to resume on July 8, but instead will “have a big unplanned break.” Read his statement from his website:

The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST! When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth.

Young was supposed to headline the Bourbon And Beyond and Ohana festivals. His replacements at those have not yet been announced.

Young was originally reluctant to get back into touring after COVID. In 2022, when announcing he would not be performing at Farm Aid, he wrote, “I will not be at Farmaid this year. I am not ready for that yet. I don’t think it is very safe in the pandemic. I miss it very much.”

Below, see the tour dates that were canceled (The Hollywood Bowl show appears to be available on Ticketmaster but has been taken down from the venue site).

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/13 – London, ON @ Rock The Park

07/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Blue Cross Park

07/20 – Calgary, AB @ Fort Calgary

07/22 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

07/23 – Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park

09/19 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/28 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl