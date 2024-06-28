02

Charli XCX - "The girl, so confusing version with lorde"

How often is music made to get back at somebody? It’s natural; songs are a good place for artists to grapple with situations in their lives, but it’s always one side of the story you’re hearing. Charli XCX’s “The girl, so confusing version with lorde” transforms music into a space for dialogue. “And it’s just self-defense/ Until you’re building a weapon,” Lorde sings about her impulse to seclude herself. It’s a statement that encapsulates one of the main themes of Brat — being a brat is often a form of self-protection as a result of insecurity (“Wear these clothes as disguise,” Charli admits on “i might say something stupid”).



Together, Lorde and Charli express a deep vulnerability that is both sincere and original, rather than the superfluous kind that is constantly being sold by musicians during album cycles (aren’t you tired of hearing that X’s new record is their most vulnerable yet?). Charli practically promised the opposite by bragging “It’s okay to just admit that you’re jealous of me” on the nearly narcissistic lead single “Von dutch,” which makes the earnestness and camaraderie on “The girl, so confusing version with lorde” all the more satisfying. Brat captures how womanhood can make you feel like a pendulum swinging back and forth between the extremes of self-confidence and self-loathing. But when Lorde sings “’Cause I ride for you, Charli” and Charli ends the song with “You know I ride for you, too,” it’s a reminder that the only way to get through it is by being there for each other. —Danielle