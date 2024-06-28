Satirical Singer/Songwriter Kinky Friedman Dead At 79

Kinky Friedman, the satirical singer/songwriter who also dabbled in politics and novel writing, has died from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A statement was shared to his social media and the death was confirmed by bandmate Little Jewford to The New York Times. He was 79.

“Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends,” the post on his X account reads. “Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung.”

Richard Samet Friedman was born on Halloween in 1944. His first band was the surf-rock parody group King Arthur & The Carrots, which he formed while studying psychology at University of Texas at Austin. Next was Kinky Friedman And The Texas Jewboys in 1973; the name was perceived as a jab at Bob Wills And His Texas Playboys. Each member had a comical name. They wrote songs like “They Ain’t Makin’ Jews Like Jesus Anymore” and “Get Your Biscuits In The Oven And Your Buns In Bed.” In 1976, he joined Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

Friedman focused on writing detective novels in the ’80s and wrote a column for Texas Monthly in the early 2000s. He ran for Governor of Texas in 2006 as an independent with slogans like “How Hard Could It Be?” and “Why The Hell Not?” but ultimately lost. He later founded Utopia Animal Rescue Ranch, where he took care of stray, abused, and aging animals.