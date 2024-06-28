LISA is best known as a member of the world-dominating K-pop girl group Blackpink, but today she’s releasing her new solo song “Rockstar.” It’s her debut on LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, and it’s produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee.

“Rockstar” comes with a music video directed by Henry Schofield, choreographed by Sean Bankhead, and shot in Bangkok. She has been teasing the track on social media; she previewed it on her new TikTok account, and she set a Guinness World Record by gaining one million followers in two hours and 18 minutes. She’s also set to star on season 3 of The White Lotus. Watch the “Rockstar” video below.