Watch Patti Smith Cover Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness”

Patti Smith recently thanked Taylor Swift for her namecheck on The Tortured Poets Department. Now, the punk icon expressed gratitude for another pop star: Lana Del Rey, whose 2012 hit “Summertime Sadness” she covered on Tuesday in Brighton and tonight in Dublin.

Smith dedicated the song to her late husband, MC5’s Fred “Sonic” Smith, saying it made her think of him and their “wild youth” together (which she detailed in her 2015 memoir M Train). Her delivery is heartfelt and emotional; concertgoers say she was crying as she performed it. Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine was also in attendance at her Dublin show, as per her Instagram caption. Watch clips from the evenings below.

Patti Smith sang a very emotional cover of 'Summertime Sadness' by Lana Del Rey at @Vicar_Street tonight. She said the song makes her reflect on moments she had with her late husband, Fred Smith. pic.twitter.com/niN0Wyqg0N — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) June 27, 2024