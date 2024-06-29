Mets Shortstop Jose Iglesias Releases “OMG,” His Song That’s Fueled The Team’s June Surge

Mets shortstop Jose Iglesias is launching his music career. Throughout June, the athlete has been promoting his new song “OMG” with t-shirts that have QR codes on the sleeve; on Friday, he performed the tune at Citi Field after the team won. Now, it’s officially out under the moniker Candelita.

“This is all about energy. This is all about winning,” Iglesias told SNY’s Steve Gelbs. “The guys loved it and I’m very humble to make this song. The fans were clicking with it. We’re on a roll, everything is right where it needs to be, and oh my god I’m so happy.”

Some are contributing the Mets’ winning streak to Grimace, who threw the first pitch that started it all. Meanwhile, Orville Peck sang the National Anthem at Pride Night on Friday. Below, watch clips of his performance, and hear “OMG.”

Orville Peck singing the National Anthem at the Mets’ Pride Night game pic.twitter.com/K9tXKExrpQ — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) June 28, 2024