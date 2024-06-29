Wilco Played A Ton Of Live Rarities And Debuts In Their “Deep Cuts” Solid Sound Set

On Friday, Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival 2024 began in North Adams, MA. That night’s headline set was advertised as a performance of Wilco deep cuts, and the indie rock band delivered on that promise with a ton of rarities and live debuts.

For the first time, Jeff Tweedy and co. played “Quiet Amplifier” from their 2019 album Ode To Joy, “Venus Stopped The Train” from the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot demo LP, and “Tell Your Friends” from their 2020 record of the same title.

They performed “Sonny Feeling” for the first time since 2010; “One Sunday Morning,” “Message From Mid-Bar,” “Deeper Down,” “Feed Of Man,” “Blue Eyed Soul,” “More Like The Moon,” and “Just A Kid” for the first time since 2014; “Panthers,” “Dark Neon,” “ELT,” “Bob Dylan’s 49th Beard,” and “Let’s Not Get Carried Away” for the first time since 2015; and “Camera” and “Just Say Goodbye” for the first time since 2016.

Wilco performs again tonight, and then Jeff Tweedy & Friends will play on Sunday. The fest has other performances from members’ side-projects and Tweedy’s sons. Watch some video of the live debuts below.

SETLIST:

01 “One Sunday Morning”

02 “Message From Mid-Bar”

03 “The Good Part”

04 “Cold Slope”

05 “King Of You”

06 “Feed Of Man”

07 “Deeper Down”

08 “A Magazine Called Sunset”

09 “Blue Eyed Soul”

10 “Sonny Feeling”

11 “Sunloathe”

12 “Panthers”

13 “Camera”

14 “Dark Neon”

15 “More Like The Moon”

16 “Secret Of The Sea”

17 “ELT”

18 “Venus Stopped The Train”

19 “Bob Dylan’s 49th Beard”

20 “Just Say Goodbye”

21 “Quiet Amplifier”

22 “Wilco (The Song)”

23 “Let’s Not Get Carried Away”

24 “Kicking Television”

25 “Just A Kid”

26 “Tell Your Friends”