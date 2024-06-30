Taylor Swift Debuts “Clara Bow” Live In Front Of Stevie Nicks In Dublin

Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department track “Clara Bow” not only namechecks the titular “It” girl, but also Stevie Nicks. The Fleetwood Mac legend just so happened to catch the Eras Tour in Dublin tonight, making it a good opportunity for Swift to give the song its live debut.

“I’ve never played this song live at all,” Swift told the crowd as she moved into the show’s “surprise song” portion. “The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here who is watching the show, who has really been one of the reasons why I — or any female artist — get to do what I get to do… She’s really helped me so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”

In the second verse of “Clara Bow,” Swift sings: “You look like Stevie Nicks/ In ’75, the hair and lips/ Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/ Half moonshine, a full eclipse.” In this live version, she also worked in a few lyrics from her 2012 song “The Lucky One.” From there, she also played the Midnights track “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” a song Nicks has said helped her grieve her bandmate and friend Christine McVie, who died just a few weeks after its release.

Before Swift leaves Ireland, she can toast a Guinness to Tortured Poets‘ 10th consecutive week on top of the Billboard 200. See clips of the night below.