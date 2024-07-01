Connecticut Metal Fest Cancels Final Day And Deletes Socials After Last Minute Venue And Lineup Change

Capulet Fest, a three-day metal festival, was initially supposed to go down at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway between Friday and Sunday. On Thursday, the festival’s organizer Capulet Entertainment announced that the venue would instead be the lower-capacity Webster Theater, with a handful of bands axed from the lineup. By Saturday evening, the final day of Capulet Fest was fully cancelled, and on Sunday, the festival’s Facebook and X accounts were deactivated.

Capulet Entertainment posted on Facebook Thursday that the change in venue was due to “a discrepancy and some miscommunication with the production crew and the speedway,” and as a result, the bands Nothing More, Senses Fail, Cold, 10 Years, Sleep Theory, and Saint Asonia were cut from the lineup. Capulet Entertainment did not give any details on requesting refunds, and Thompson Speedway posted on Facebook that their team is “not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Capulet Fest or Capulet Entertainment.”

It gets even messier! Saturday evening, Capulet Fest announced that the third and final day of the festival was cancelled. The news arrived in a now-deleted Facebook post that was shared during the band LiveKill’s performance, who went on Instagram afterwards saying the venue had to be cleared out mid-set. Here’s Capulet’s announcement:

Sunday is no longer an option. We fought. We wrestled with obstacle after obstacle. We became a target. We became hated, even when we were doing our best to save something and give you the best show possible. No one sees the sacrifice. All they do is judge. We did everything we could. We hope you had fun. We did our best. Thank you to everyone who came out and had a blast. We hope you enjoyed the meet and greets. We hope you enjoyed the music. Goodbye.

Sunday’s lineup was supposed to feature Taproot, Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm, Eyes Set to Kill, Letter Kills, Islander, Of Virtue, Nowhere Left, LIMBS, Bloodlines, and American Arson. Rumors have been circulating that Capulet Entertainment didn’t give proper payment for the original speedway venue, and that similar issues might’ve plagued them at the new venue, too. It looks like fans haven’t been given any information about requesting refunds, either. But, on the bright side, there is a Victims of Capulet Fest 2024 Facebook page where over 1,000 people have gathered to commiserate.

See the posts below.