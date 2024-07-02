Childish Gambino – “Lithonia”
Donald Glover is getting closer to hanging up his Childish Gambino jersey for good. Back in May, he dropped Atavista, a reimagined version of his quietly-released 2020 album 3.15.20. His final LP under the moniker is the upcoming Bando Stone & The New World, which he’s just confirmed will be out on July 19th. Today, he’s previewing the record with the dramatic, rock-heavy single “Lithonia.” It sure is something!
According to Glover, some details for “Lithonia” were previously leaked on the peer-to-peer streaming platform Audiomack. He chatted a bit about the whole deal on a recent Instagram Live while tending to his farm: “That got leaked. Kinda pissed me off, to be honest. That’s another reason why y’all don’t get good shit. Like, for what? It’s like, ‘it’s not valuable enough. Like, it’s just a single.’ And I know who did it. Audiomack. Fuckin’ — no soup for you. You’re not getting the album now.”
But Glover’s anger was a bit tongue-in-cheek. “This [album] rollout that’s coming, it’s mostly about fun,” he added in that livestream, opining that the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef was some of the most collective “fun” fans have had this year. “I’m trying to have fun. I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun. Feeding cows is fun.” He co-produced the record along with Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Michael Uzowuru, and he’ll be giving New York audiences a special listening party this Saturday, July 6; find tickets here.
Bando Stone & The New World also serves as the soundtrack to an upcoming film of the same name that Glover is directing. According to IMDb, he stars as “a famous musician navigating a world empty of people. He meets a woman and her child, and together they journey through a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world.” It was written by Evi Wilder and will also star Jessica Allain. It doesn’t have an official release date yet, but you can see a trailer for it below. Also below, check out “Lithonia” and see Childish Gambino’s whopping list of world tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
07/06 – New York City, NY @ Little Island
08/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
08/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/31 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
11/02 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
11/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
11/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum
11/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
11/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 arena
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/23 – Brussels, BE @ ING Arena
11/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/30 – London, UK @ The O2
12/01 – London, UK @ The O2
12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
12/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
02/01 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/04 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/07 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena
02/11 – Perth, WA @ RAC Arena
Bando Stone & The New World is out 7/19 via RCA.