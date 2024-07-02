Donald Glover is getting closer to hanging up his Childish Gambino jersey for good. Back in May, he dropped Atavista, a reimagined version of his quietly-released 2020 album 3.15.20. His final LP under the moniker is the upcoming Bando Stone & The New World, which he’s just confirmed will be out on July 19th. Today, he’s previewing the record with the dramatic, rock-heavy single “Lithonia.” It sure is something!

According to Glover, some details for “Lithonia” were previously leaked on the peer-to-peer streaming platform Audiomack. He chatted a bit about the whole deal on a recent Instagram Live while tending to his farm: “That got leaked. Kinda pissed me off, to be honest. That’s another reason why y’all don’t get good shit. Like, for what? It’s like, ‘it’s not valuable enough. Like, it’s just a single.’ And I know who did it. Audiomack. Fuckin’ — no soup for you. You’re not getting the album now.”

But Glover’s anger was a bit tongue-in-cheek. “This [album] rollout that’s coming, it’s mostly about fun,” he added in that livestream, opining that the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef was some of the most collective “fun” fans have had this year. “I’m trying to have fun. I feel like there’s just people not having enough fun. Feeding cows is fun.” He co-produced the record along with Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, and Michael Uzowuru, and he’ll be giving New York audiences a special listening party this Saturday, July 6; find tickets here.

Bando Stone & The New World also serves as the soundtrack to an upcoming film of the same name that Glover is directing. According to IMDb, he stars as “a famous musician navigating a world empty of people. He meets a woman and her child, and together they journey through a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world.” It was written by Evi Wilder and will also star Jessica Allain. It doesn’t have an official release date yet, but you can see a trailer for it below. Also below, check out “Lithonia” and see Childish Gambino’s whopping list of world tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

07/06 – New York City, NY @ Little Island

08/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

08/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

09/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/31 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

11/02 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

11/04 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

11/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum

11/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

11/12 – Prague, CZ @ O2 arena

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/21 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/23 – Brussels, BE @ ING Arena

11/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/30 – London, UK @ The O2

12/01 – London, UK @ The O2

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

12/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

01/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

02/01 – Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/04 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/07 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena

02/11 – Perth, WA @ RAC Arena

Bando Stone & The New World is out 7/19 via RCA.