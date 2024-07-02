“Listen up, little babies.” This is how the Bug Club start their savory new single, “Lonsdale Slipons.” It’s out today along with the announcement of the Welsh duo’s Sub Pop debut, On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System, out August 30.

Last month, the Bug Club announced their signing to the iconic Seattle label and shared “Quality Pints,” the second track on the LP. “Lonsdale Slipons” is a post-punk supernova with an infectious bassline, satisfying dual vocals, and a great climax as Sam Willmett declares: “These drugs are tasty as hell! I think I’ll have another!” Listen below and slip on your Lonsdale slip ons and sway.

TRACKLIST:

01 “War Movies”

02 “Quality Pints”

03 “Pop Single”

04 “Best Looking Strangers In The Cemetery”

05 “A Bit Like James Bond”

06 “We Don’t Care About That”

07 “Lonsdale Slipons”

08 “Better Than Good”

09 “Actual Pain”

10 “Cold. Hard. Love.”

11 “The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System”

On The Intricate Inner Workings Of The System is out 8/30 on Sub Pop.