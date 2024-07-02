Do you like really, really big guitar sounds? Guitar sounds so big that they suck up all the oxygen in the room and leave you gasping for breath? Guitar sounds that achieve physical dimensionality, like they’re caverns so large and complex that you get lost there and then make up your mind that you’re just going to live the rest of your life in there? Well, then DIME have you covered.

I’d never heard of Miami’s DIME before this morning, but they just put out a self-titled EP on New Morality Zine, one of those labels that demands and awards your attention just by putting something up on its Bandcamp page. NMZ lives at the intersection of hardcore and heart-on-sleeve alt-rock, and it’s responsible for bringing us stuff like Prize Horse’s album Under Sound. DIME’s self-titled EP fits right in with the label’s catalogue.

On their new self-titled EP, DIME make a version of post-hardcore that exists on the same continuum as Deftones, Hum, and Fleshwater. The guitars churn and heave and suck in everything around them like black holes. The vocals somehow achieve the distinction of being melodic even though they’re all hoarsely shouted. The drums often reach moshing speed even when they music around them is too pretty for that kind of physicality. I’m only on my second listen right now, but this is working for me. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/album/dime">DIME by DIME</a>

DIME is out now on New Morality Zine.