Earlier this year, Fire Talk added Why Bonnie to their roster, and now the New York label is welcoming its newest signee: Lots Of Hands. The UK duo blend indie rock, ambient, and electronic sounds into an idiosyncratic journey, which can be heard on their new song, “Rosie,” out today.

Billy Woodhouse and Elliot Dryden met in 2019 and have released four albums since then: 2020’s Mistake, 2021’s There’s Someone In This Room Just Like You, and 2023’s Fantasy. “Rosie” is a charming blip of controlled, contained chaos. Listen below.