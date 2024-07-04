Stream Armor’s Raw, Fast, And Brutish New EP Afraid Of What’s To Come

New Music July 4, 2024 1:19 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Armor’s Raw, Fast, And Brutish New EP Afraid Of What’s To Come

New Music July 4, 2024 1:19 PM By Chris DeVille

Armor, from Tallahassee, play fast, raw hardcore with brutish vocals and the agility to make heavy music absolutely fly. They’ve released a trio of demos and tour tapes over the past half-decade, but until now their only official release was 2019’s Some Kind Of War EP. Today they double that total with Afraid Of What’s To Come, a six-song onslaught that adds up to 12 minutes of old-school d-beat bombardment. If you’re into this stuff, savor it because the Bandcamp description concludes, “Wouldn’t count on new tracks anytime soon, but I would count on some crazy record release shows (demon emoji).” Listen below.

Afraid Of What’s To Come is out now via 11 PM.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” (Feat. Bruno Mars)

3 days ago 0

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album Flight b741

3 days ago 0

The “Hawk Tuah” Girl Joined Zach Bryan In Nashville

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest