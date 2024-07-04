Stream Armor’s Raw, Fast, And Brutish New EP Afraid Of What’s To Come
Armor, from Tallahassee, play fast, raw hardcore with brutish vocals and the agility to make heavy music absolutely fly. They’ve released a trio of demos and tour tapes over the past half-decade, but until now their only official release was 2019’s Some Kind Of War EP. Today they double that total with Afraid Of What’s To Come, a six-song onslaught that adds up to 12 minutes of old-school d-beat bombardment. If you’re into this stuff, savor it because the Bandcamp description concludes, “Wouldn’t count on new tracks anytime soon, but I would count on some crazy record release shows (demon emoji).” Listen below.
Afraid Of What’s To Come is out now via 11 PM.