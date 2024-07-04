Armor, from Tallahassee, play fast, raw hardcore with brutish vocals and the agility to make heavy music absolutely fly. They’ve released a trio of demos and tour tapes over the past half-decade, but until now their only official release was 2019’s Some Kind Of War EP. Today they double that total with Afraid Of What’s To Come, a six-song onslaught that adds up to 12 minutes of old-school d-beat bombardment. If you’re into this stuff, savor it because the Bandcamp description concludes, “Wouldn’t count on new tracks anytime soon, but I would count on some crazy record release shows (demon emoji).” Listen below.

<a href="https://11pmrecords.bandcamp.com/album/afraid-of-whats-to-come">Afraid of What's to Come by Armor</a>

Afraid Of What’s To Come is out now via 11 PM.