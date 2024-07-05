Have you seen Show Me The Body’s touring plans? Last week, the New York cult heroes announced plans for their Corpus Grows tour across North America, and it looks fucking sick. SMTB are plenty great onstage on their own, and they’ve always been very sharp about choosing tourmates. This time, acts on the bill at different shows include High Vis, Bib, Special Interest, and ZelooperZ, among others. That’s a lineup. I can’t wait. Today, Show Me The Body dropped a new single, and it’s also sick.

Show Me The Body’s new song “It Burns” is the band at its heaviest and most hardcore-adjacent, at least in the beginning. As the track progresses, though, it goes into industrial-style electronic sounds — almost on some Playboi Carti shit — and frontman Julian Pratt’s delivery is basically rapping. This track will go off at those shows. Pratt co-directed the song’s video with Asha Maura. Check out the clip and SMTB’s tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/24 – Boston, MA – Royale *$+!

9/25 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *$+!

9/26 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy *$+!

9/27 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *$+!

9/28 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick *$+!

9/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater *$+!

9/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom *$+!

10/02 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall *$+!

10/03 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall *$+!

10/05 – Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

10/06 – Denver, CO – Summit *$+!

10/08 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *$+!

10/09 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl *$+!

10/10 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *$+!

10/11 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *$+!

10/12 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *$+~

10/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim *$+~

10/18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *$+~

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ – VIVA PHX

10/20 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater *$#~

10/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *$#~

10/24 – Dallas, TX – Studio – The Factory *$#~

10/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Downstairs *$#~

10/26 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s *$#~

10/27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade Heaven *$#~

10/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground *$#~

10/30 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club *$#~

10/31 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage *$#~

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl *$#~

11/02 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center *$#~

* with High Vis

$ with Bib

+ with Special Interest

# with ZelooperZ

! with Bearcat

~ with HiTech

“It Burns” is out now on the band’s own Corpus label.