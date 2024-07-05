“Look at my childhood home on Zillow/ Call my home phone from 10 years ago/ With no answer; well no shit, dude.” That’s a great line from Toledo emo/indie-pop band Equipment’s new single “tequila redbull.” It’s immediately followed by another: “I’m so sick of being the broke friend/ Forever punctured by the sharp end/ Of my own faults, of my actions/ Googling dive bars near me in Brooklyn.” Or how about this one: “I’m so pro mental health/ If you keep your fucked up shit to yourself.”

Alt.Account, Equipment’s album from last year, was quite enjoyable, but Jake Zander may never have been quite so on-one as he is here. “tequila redbull” overflows with hooks and smart, self-lacerating lyricism. It’s charmed the hell out of me this morning, and maybe you’ll feel the same. Listen below.