Odesza Show Ends With Brush Fire Caused By Pyrotechnics

The West Coast is being ravaged by wildfires right now, from the Los Angeles area all the way up to Quincy, Washington, home of the Gorge Amphitheatre. Festival mainstays Odesza played the venue Saturday night, but their set was cut short when a brush fire broke out close by.

Odesza got through most of their setlist before the flames broke out during their final pre-encore song; out of an abundance of caution, their encore was omitted from the show. Local news outlets report that pyrotechnics caused the fire, and luckily, firefighters extinguished the flames before anyone got hurt.

It’s worth noting that back in 2018, a couple of Odesza fans suffered minor injuries when a firework shot into the audience during their Life Is Beautiful set. Be careful out there. See a video of the Gorge fire below.