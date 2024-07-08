Posthumous Mark Lanegan Release Teased

Steve Gullick

News July 8, 2024 10:59 AM By Abby Jones

It’s been a little over two years since Mark Lanegan died. Since then, his Twitter/X account has stayed dormant — that is, until yesterday, when whoever’s running the account teased an upcoming posthumous release.

“We appreciate your kind & loving words over the last 2 years,” reads the post. “There is lots of news to share with you very soon.” Attached are photos of Abbey Road Studios’ front door and a couple of mixing consoles. Whatever’s coming, it’ll be the first album from Lanegan since 2020’s Straight Songs Of Sorrow. See the post below.

