Hope Of The States Reuniting For First Shows In 18 Years

Hope Of The States are an English band who made proggy post-rock across two studio albums before their breakup in 2006. Now, they’ve announced a trio of reunion shows in the UK this December, marking their first live performances in 18 years.

Hope Of The States split just a few months after they put out their sophomore album Left. During their set at Reading Festival in 2006, they insinuated that it would likely be their final show. Frontman Sam Herlihy confirmed the breakup a few weeks later, saying the band felt “cursed” by bad luck (guitarist Jimmi Lawrence died of suicide in early 2004). Now, in a new interview with NME, he seems pretty stoked about the comeback. Herlihy told the magazine:

I was always really against getting back together at first, and I don’t really know why. It was probably because it was a bit of a third rail. I was always really proud of everything that we did with our band, but all of the stuff that surrounded it kind of swallowed it in a way and made it feel like it might be better to leave it alone. Now it’s 20 years since the first record, which I didn’t realize until someone pointed it out, and it just felt like it would be nice to be in a room with these guys again. Why not? Plus my kids said they wouldn’t feel too embarrassed if I did it!

Hope Of The States are also working on new music with producer Jolyon Thomas, son of the late Ken Thomas, who produced the band’s first two albums. Their debut album is also getting a remastered vinyl reissue. See the dates for their reunion shows below, and find tickets here.

TOUR DATES:

12/04 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

12/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

12/06 – London, UK @ The Dome