The Wolfgang Press Announce First New Album In Nearly 30 Years

Dancy British post-punks the Wolfgang Press were mainstays of 4AD Records in the ’80s and ’90s, putting a sampledelic spin on classic rock ‘n’ roll, but they haven’t released an album since 1995’s Funky Little Demons. That’s about to change. Sans Mark Cox, who left the Wolfgang Press just before the release of Funky Little Demons, founding members Michael Allen and Andrew Gray, joined by Andrew’s brother Stephen Gray, have reformed the band for a new LP. It’s called A 2nd Shape, and it’s coming in September via Downwards Records.

The band shared this statement:

This album arrived naturally and organically. The tracks came about from a measured process, and we feel A 2nd Shape is timely and essential. We also feel Downwards Records has fitted in perfectly with this process, their enthusiasm for this project has been tangible and encouraging.

And this one:

For this project we wanted the record to be made without the use of computers. It was important for us that the tracks were recorded on tape and played live as a band, with very little tampering/overdubbing. We purposely limited ourselves in the number of tracks we could record by using an old ADAT 8-track machine and the result of how well this worked surprised us all.

Below, check out an album teaser and the tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Garden Of Eden”

02 “21st Century”

03 “Sad Surfer”

04 “Take It Backwards”

05 “The 1st”

06 “Knock Knock”

07 “Reset Your Mind”

08 “The Line”

09 “Glacier”

A 2nd Shape is out Pre-order it here.