Shaboozey, the Nigeria-born, Virginia-raised country singer, now has the #1 song in the country. All year long Shaboozey has been building steam with “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which cleverly flips J-Kwon’s signature song (itself a #2 smash in 2004, stuck behind Usher’s “Yeah!”) into shout-and-clap radio manna. Now, as Billboard reports, the song has climbed to the top of the Hot 100.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is Shaboozey’s first #1 hit and his third song to appear on the Hot 100. The other two were features on Beyoncé’s country-fried Cowboy Carter, “Spaghettii” at #31 peak) and “Sweet * Honey * Buckiin'” at #61. Speaking of Beyoncé, Shaboozey joins her as only the second Black artist to hit #1 on the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

The actual feeling of having your “dreams come true” is indescribable, and I hope everyone gets to experience it at some point in life. — Shaboozey (@ShaboozeysJeans) July 8, 2024

At the other end of the top 10, Chappell Roan, one of the year’s breakout pop stars, scores her first top 10 hit as “Good Luck, Babe!” reaches a new #10 peak. In between, the chart reads like so: Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” at #2, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at #3, Sabrina Carpenter at #4 with “Espresso” and #6 with “Please Please Please,” Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” at #5, Hozier’s “Too Sweet” at #7, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” at #8, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” at #9. Yep, that’s summer 2024 for you.

Over on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department hangs on to #1 for an 11th straight week, tying 1989 and Fearless for the longest run at the top for any of her albums. According to Billboard, the album earned 114,000 equivalent album units last week, including 78,000 from streaming (deriving from 102.09 million on-demand official track streams), 35,000 in pure sales (fueled by the release of two new variant CDs sold for $7.99 a pop), and 1,000 via individual track sales. It’s the first album by a woman to spend 11 straight weeks at #1 since Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard soundtrack did it for 13 weeks in 1992 and ’93.

Chappell Roan, we should note, is making moves on the album chart as well. Her 2023 LP Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess — which does not feature “Good Luck, Babe!” — is up to a new peak of #5 on the Billboard 200 with 60,000 units. Other noteworthy action in the top 10: Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan debuts at #3, while Cowboy Carter jumps back up from #50 to #10 with the release of a deluxe vinyl edition.