Newfound Interest In Connecticut Announce First Tour In 18 Years

The Newfound Interest In Connecticut are an emo/post-rock band from [checks notes] Toronto, Ontario, who formed in 1999. They put out one really solid album in 2005 called Tell Me About the Long Dark Path Home — which kind of sounds like a more skramz-y Spiderland — and broke up that same year. After recently announcing they’d be reuniting for their hometown’s own New Friends Festival later this year, they’ve mapped out a handful of tour dates.

“These shows are a celebration of the way art can sometimes have a life of its own,” the band says (via BrooklynVegan). “We were lucky enough to create something that, despite us being inactive for years, still continues to resonate with more and more people. We view this as a chance to honor that, the connection people have found because we know with albums we love how important that can be.”

What’s more, the Newfound Interest In Connecticut also just reissued their 2002 debut EP Less Is More Or Less, making it available digitally for the first time. Stream that and see the tour dates below.

<a href="https://newfoundinterest.bandcamp.com/album/less-is-more-or-less">Less Is More Or Less by The Newfound Interest In Connecticut</a>

TOUR DATES:

07/10 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount

07/12 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

07/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

08/03 – Toronto, ON @ New Friends Fest

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

08/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right