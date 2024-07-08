Mastodon Announce New Pickles

Big day for metalheads who enjoy fermented cucumbers: Mastodon have announced their own pickles. The venture is done in collaboration with Kelly’s Death Pickles, with each jar priced at an affordable $10.

The products are available on Mastodon’s merch website. The options are plentiful and mouthwatering:

Troy Sanders Diller Be Dilled – a traditional sour dill pickle exploding with garlic. (NO HEAT) Bill Kelliher Dead and Butterslax – our take on traditional, sweet bread and butter pickles with some unique added spices. (NO HEAT) Brann Dailor JalaBranño Dill – Jalapeño peppers infused into our dill pickle brine. (A KICK OF JALAPENO HEAT) Dirty B. Hinds Dill with the Devil – The name says it all. The hottest heat from Carolina Reaper peppers and just a bit of beets for the color added to our dill brine. These are HOT!

Next week, Mastodon will head out on tour with Lamb Of God; will people pregame the pit with pickles? It’s possible. Watch the trailer for the pickles below.