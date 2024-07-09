Stream Sleepwalk’s Phenomenal New EP Out Of Focus

Hailing from Chicago, Sleepwalk make an urgent mix of shoegaze and post-hardcore — or, as they put it, “heavy music for the light hearted.” They have three albums under their belt, and on Friday they unveiled their phenomenal new EP, Out Of Focus.

Out Of Focus is as fast as it is hazy, as energizing as it is depressing. And it’s depressing: “Anywhere I am/ No matter the plan/ I always feel left out,” Ryan Davis opens “Left Out” singing. The lyrics are great, but for the most part they let blared-out guitars do the speaking for them, and it’s evocative and gripping and electrifying, especially on the numb anthem “I Wanna Feel.” Along with Davis, the band has Paul Quinn on bass and Ethan Toenjes on drums and the occasional scream. Check out the EP below, along with their upcoming tour dates opening for Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs.





TOUR DATES:

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Eastern

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/05 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/09 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage