Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel Tour Dates So Josh Homme Can Undergo Emergency Surgery

Queens Of The Stone Age have been on tour in Europe over the past few weeks. Today, the band announced that the rest of their July shows have been cancelled while frontman Josh Homme heads back to the US for an emergency surgery.

“QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery,” the band wrote on social media. “Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.” As BrooklynVegan points out, the band had previously canceled their July 5 set at AMA Festival in Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy, but were able to perform in Milan the following day.

The statement didn’t clarify what surgery Homme is supposed to undergo. Last year, he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and had a successful treatment, though he didn’t say which kind of cancer. “I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better,” he told Revolver at the time. “Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know? I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s fucked up — but will have made me better. I’m cool with that. There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And there’s a lot of people I want to do that with.”

See their statement about the cancelled dates below.