We named Silverbacks a Band To Watch and took you deep inside sophomore album Archive Material in 2022. The Irish-Belgian indie rockers aren’t ready to announce LP3, but today they return with “Selling Shovels,” a new single that keeps up their knack for quirky presence and propulsive moment.

The band’s Daniel O’Kelly offers this statement:

The idea for these lyrics came from a habit I have – maybe everyone does it? When reading a historical figure’s wikipedia page I often lose interest and so I jump straight to the “personal life” and “death” part of the page to see how they died and the circumstances they were in at the time. The lyrics flicker between mundane distractions and fairly horrific images of war. Selling Shovels is a reference to “selling shovels during the gold rush.”