Last month Poison Ruïn, the gritty and hard-charging Philly Band To Watch, announced their new EP Confrere and shared its title track. Today they’ve got another song from the record out in the world. “Execute” barrels ahead at an insistent lo-fi chug, its more straightahead sections punctuated by some militaristic snare drums. It’s an ideal setting for lyrics that sound like they’re being barked out by a drunken ogre. Listen below.

Confrere by Poison Ruïn

Confrere is out 8/2.