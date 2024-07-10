In 2021, W.H. Lung released their sophomore album Vanities and were named our Band To Watch. Today, the Manchester band is announcing its follow-up, Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates, and unveiling the breezy lead single “How To Walk.”

“I can’t wait to play this live,” bandleader Joseph Evans said about the track. “We wanted a song to represent our live set, a new big one, and this is it.”

Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates was produced by Ross Orton (MIA, Arctic Monkeys, Working Mens Club), about which Evans said, “Ross is the Sheffield Steve Albini. He’s the king of not overthinking it and trusting the process of the art of recording songs. He was always there to stop us fucking around with cerebral stuff and get it down.”

Guitarist Tom Sharkett added, “He was the exact producer we needed without us even realizing. His productions and mixes are bombastic, lively and in your face. He brought a real dose of magic to the songs we’d written.”

Hear “How To Walk” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lilac Sky”

02 “Bliss Bliss”

03 “Thinner Wine”

04 “Bloom And Fade”

05 “How To Walk”

06 “Flowers In The Rain”

07 “I Can’t Lie”

08 “The Painting Of The Bay”

09 “I Will Set Fire To The House”

Every Inch Of Earth Pulsates is out 10/18 on Melodic.