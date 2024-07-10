The Sonder Bombs’ Jimmy Wilkens Shares Three Songs As Crown Shy

The Sonder Bombs’ Jimmy Wilkens Shares Three Songs As Crown Shy

New Music July 9, 2024 8:48 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Jimmy Wilkens is best known as guitarist of Cleveland indie rock band the Sonder Bombs, but today the musician is stepping on their own with solo material under the name Crown Shy. “Autopilot” is out now, along with two B-sides, “Stubborn” and “Apricots & Onions.”

Wilkins describes the new songs as for fans of “Glitterer, Gorillaz, drinking too much coffee, leaving before your karaoke song is called, rewatching Holes (2003) for comfort, trees that never touch, & thinking about your friends.” The tunes have range; “Autopilot” is an intriguing, ominous blast of synth-pop, whereas “Stubborn” is a seething acoustic serenade. Hear the tracks below.

