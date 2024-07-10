Galaxie 500 Announce New Rarities Compilation: Hear Two Previously Unreleased Songs

Galaxie 500 were only active from 1987 to 1991, but they sure had a productive run, releasing three excellent studio albums in as many years. Turns out there’s even more where that came from. In September, the slowcore/dream pop icons will share 24 archival recordings — some of them previously unreleased tracks — on a new double album compilation called Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90, and as a preview, we get to hear two of those songs today.

Compiled by the band members themselves, Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90 dots their career from their earliest recordings together to some of their last. It’ll feature outtakes, B-sides, and standalone loosies.

“I can see why we left some of these songs in the vaults, but there is pleasure in hearing them today,” says singer and guitarist Dean Wareham. “They sound very alive, like Galaxie 500 playing in the brick-walled room that was Noise New York.”

“Opening up these tape boxes was like looking into an old journal or datebook — I had forgotten most of this happened at all, but it only took a few quick details to put me right back in the drum seat,” drummer Damon Krukowski adds. “There are songs from all the Galaxie 500 recording sessions included here.”

Bassist Naomi Yang says: “There is a sweetness in hearing the progression of us finding our own sound, our own collective voice. The Proustian power of music. Listening to these early recordings I can hear myself figuring out how I wanted to play bass –- finding my way up the neck to where the notes would cut through, where there could be a counter-melody to the singing. Making the bass my singing voice.”

“Shout You Down” and “I Wanna Live” are the two never-before-heard songs out today. The former was recorded during the sessions for their debut album Today, while the latter is from the On Fire sessions. Stream those and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Shout You Down” [Previously Unreleased]

02 “See Through Glasses” [Previously Unreleased]

03 “On The Floor (Noise Ny Version)” [Previously Unreleased]

04 “Can’t Believe It’s Me” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

05 “Oblivious” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Chemical Imbalance Fanzine 7”]

06 “King Of Spain” [Today CD Bonus Track, Aurora Records 7” B-Side] [7/88 Session]

07 “Jerome” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

08 “Song In 3” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

09 “Crazy” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, European Today CD Bonus Track] [2/89 Session]

10 “I Wanna Live” [Previously Unreleased]

11 “I Will Walk” [Previously Unreleased]

12 “Cold Night” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep]

13 “Ceremony” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep] [8/89 Session]

14 “Never Get To Heaven” [Previously Unreleased]

15 “Maracas Song” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

16 “Victory Garden” [On Fire CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Blue Thunder Ep]

17 “Blue Thunder (W/Sax)” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Rough Trade Ep] [6/90 Session]

18 “Cheese And Onions” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Rutles Highway Revisited Shimmy Disc Lp]

19 “Fourth Of July (Video Mix)”

20 “Cactus” [Previously Unreleased]

21 “Moonshot” [Previously Unreleased]

22 “Them” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

23 “Final Day” [Ryko Box Set Bonus CD, Otherwise Unreleased]

24 “Here She Comes Now” [This Is Our Music CD Bonus Track, Rough Trade Fourth Of July 12” B-Side]

Uncollected Noise New York ’88-’90 is out 9/20 via Silver Current Records.