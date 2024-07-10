Mica Levi – “slob air”

New Music July 10, 2024 11:29 AM By Chris DeVille

Mica Levi — former Micachu And The Shapes leader, award-winning film score composer, and member of bands such as Good Sad Happy Bad, Spresso, and Tirzah — has signed to the legendary electronic label Hyperdub. Their first single for the label, “slob air,” is out now. It’s not your average Levi song nor your average Hyperdub release. For 12 minutes, “slob air” drones dreamily, with ethereal keyboard sounds set to a steady live drum set backbeat. Is this the future of shoegaze, or just the sound you hear when you go jogging in heaven? Watch the video below.

The “slob air” 12″ is out 9/6 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.

